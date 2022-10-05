Power Ranking the Best and Worst Fantasy Players After Four Weeks

We power rank the five most rewarding and five most disappointing players of the year after four games. We finish by reading a few listener emails and holding Fantasy Court.
(2:42) - Kyle Pitts, Falcons
(5:44) - Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions
(8:09) - Saquon Barkley, Giants
(10:49) - Jalen Hurts, Eagles
(14:30) - Allen Robinson, Rams
(18:43) - Jonathan Taylor, Colts
(20:59) - Josh Jacobs, Raiders, and Miles Sanders, Eagles
(24:02) - Nick Chubb, Browns
(27:28) - Najee Harris, Steelers
(30:02) - DJ Moore, Panthers
(32:45) - Honorable Mentions
(39:59) - Emails
Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Additional Production: Kai Grady
