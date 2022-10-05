Power Ranking the Best and Worst Fantasy Players After Four Weeks



We power rank the five most rewarding and five most disappointing players of the year after four games. We finish by reading a few listener emails and holding Fantasy Court.

(2:42) - Kyle Pitts, Falcons

(5:44) - Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions

(8:09) - Saquon Barkley, Giants

(10:49) - Jalen Hurts, Eagles

(14:30) - Allen Robinson, Rams

(18:43) - Jonathan Taylor, Colts

(20:59) - Josh Jacobs, Raiders, and Miles Sanders, Eagles

(24:02) - Nick Chubb, Browns

(27:28) - Najee Harris, Steelers

(30:02) - DJ Moore, Panthers

(32:45) - Honorable Mentions

(39:59) - Emails

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Additional Production: Kai Grady

