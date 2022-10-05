 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Power Ranking the Best and Worst Fantasy Players After Four Weeks

The fantasy crew talks Kyle Pitts, DJ Moore, Saquon Barkley, Najee Harris, and more

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images


We power rank the five most rewarding and five most disappointing players of the year after four games. We finish by reading a few listener emails and holding Fantasy Court.

(2:42) - Kyle Pitts, Falcons
(5:44) - Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions
(8:09) - Saquon Barkley, Giants
(10:49) - Jalen Hurts, Eagles
(14:30) - Allen Robinson, Rams
(18:43) - Jonathan Taylor, Colts
(20:59) - Josh Jacobs, Raiders, and Miles Sanders, Eagles
(24:02) - Nick Chubb, Browns
(27:28) - Najee Harris, Steelers
(30:02) - DJ Moore, Panthers
(32:45) - Honorable Mentions
(39:59) - Emails

Check out our Weekly Fantasy Football Rankings for positional rankings and more!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Additional Production: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

