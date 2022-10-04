 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Week 5 NFL Power Rankings: Bills Stay on Top, Eagles Crack the Top Five, and Can the Bucs Still Be Trusted?

Plus, how big is the panic button in Green Bay?

By Jason Goff, Austin Gayle, and Steven Ruiz
Jacksonville Jaguars v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images


Jason and Austin discuss how the NFL power rankings have shifted following Week 4. First, they discuss the team of the week, the Bills, and why they are still in the top spot (2:21). Then, they discuss a few teams Austin might be too high on (11:50). Next, they pick a game of the week and a shame of the week heading into Week 5 (41:13). Finally, they are joined by Steven Ruiz to discuss some of the movement on this week’s QB rankings, and how big is the panic button in Green Bay (45:49)?

Hosts: Jason Goff and Austin Gayle
Guest: Steven Ruiz
Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NFL Show

The Latest

Extreme Rules Excitement, the Seth Rollins Push, and Dip’s Rules for Homeowning

Plus, the guys discuss UFC legend Daniel Cormier making his foray into pro wrestling

By Peter Rosenberg

NBA Betting Preview Part 2: Western Conference

The East Coast Bias boys discuss the Nuggets and Lakers before picking a regression candidate going into the year

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

‘WWE Extreme Rules’ Predictions, Plus Better Career: Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins

The guys also discuss the whereabouts of Andrade El Idolo

By Evan Mack

Daniel Jones on the 3-1 Start and Facing the Packers in London

JJ also talks about Luis Severino pitching a brilliant seven innings last night and giving the Yankees some more assurance in the rotation

By John Jastremski

Arsenal Stay Top, Eubank Jr. vs. Benn, Flowers for Bellingham and Foden, and More

Wrighty, Flo, and Jeannette also discuss how hard it is to keep pace with Manchester City and give a preview of the Lionesses’ game against the U.S. at Wembley

By Ian Wright

Antonio Inoki Changed the World

The granite-jawed Japanese star sought to prove that pro wrestling was the strongest sport while remaking it in his image

By Oliver Lee Bateman and Ian Douglass