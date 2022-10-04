 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daniel Jones on the 3-1 Start and Facing the Packers in London

JJ also talks about Luis Severino pitching a brilliant seven innings last night and giving the Yankees some more assurance in the rotation

By John Jastremski
New York Giants v Miami Dolphins Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images


(0:56) — GIANTS: The Giants take their 3-1 record across the pond and anticipate a rough part of their schedule starting with the Green Bay Packers.

(1:32) — JETS: The Jets have an opportunity to get a division win this weekend against the injury-riddled Miami Dolphins.

(2:19) — METS: The Mets pray for a miracle in Atlanta and also prepare for their wild-card fate.

(2:47) — YANKEES: Luis Severino pitched a brilliant seven innings last night and gives the Yankees some more assurance in the rotation.

(4:02) — DANIEL JONES: The Giants QB returns to discuss the Giants’ 3-1 start, his ankle injury, and their upcoming trip to London to face the Packers.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Daniel Jones
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

