Daniel Jones on the 3-1 Start and Facing the Packers in London



(0:56) — GIANTS: The Giants take their 3-1 record across the pond and anticipate a rough part of their schedule starting with the Green Bay Packers.

(1:32) — JETS: The Jets have an opportunity to get a division win this weekend against the injury-riddled Miami Dolphins.

(2:19) — METS: The Mets pray for a miracle in Atlanta and also prepare for their wild-card fate.

(2:47) — YANKEES: Luis Severino pitched a brilliant seven innings last night and gives the Yankees some more assurance in the rotation.

(4:02) — DANIEL JONES: The Giants QB returns to discuss the Giants’ 3-1 start, his ankle injury, and their upcoming trip to London to face the Packers.

