DeMeco Ryans’s Defense, John Harbaugh’s Analytics, No Tyreek, No Problem in K.C., and More Big Takeaways From Week 4

Ben and Sheil start the pod by sharing their reactions to the San Francisco 49ers’ impressive 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. They then detail how the Ravens’ late-game collapse versus the Bills shouldn’t be an indictment against John Harbaugh’s coaching (9:48), but Green Bay’s performance in its win over the Patriots should have Packers fans worried (18:20). Next, they marvel at the Chiefs’ offensive efficiency against the Bucs’ vaunted defense (26:42), examine the playoff possibilities for the Falcons (31:21), and lament the Colts’ inertia (38:44). Finally, Ben ends the pod by offering his weekly extra point (44:45).
Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
