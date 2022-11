The Full Go returns for an emergency pod after the Bears traded away linebacker Roquan Smith to the Ravens for 2023 second- and fifth-round draft picks and linebacker A.J. Klein. Jason breaks down what this trade means for the Bears before discussing how swiftly Ryan Poles has changed the roster and the future potential of the franchise.

Host: Jason Goff

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

