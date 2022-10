Taylor Swift’s new album is taking the pop music world by storm—what’s new? But each year fewer and fewer new pop stars are cracking the top 10 according to Billboard. Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss the fracturing of the pop music landscape, TikTok’s influence of music discovery, the role of the music label, and the dilution of monoculture in music.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Lucas Shaw

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

