A Win Inside a Loss



The Full Go returns as the crew discusses Halloween before going into the Bears’ loss to the Cowboys (01:20). Despite the loss, Justin Fields’s steady improvement over the last few weeks should have Chicago fans excited; it has Jason believing that the Bears have finally found their QB (11:31). After Joel Embiid did what he normally does against the Bulls, it’s time to focus on the next opponent, the dysfunctional Nets (28:26). Derrick Rose recently spoke about his problematic time with the Bulls following his injury, as Jason shares his perspective on the situation (41:24). Is Rose the biggest what-if in Chicago sports history? Also, what do the White Sox look like if Ozzie Guillen does return to manage the team (55:50)?

Host: Jason Goff

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify