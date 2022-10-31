 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Win Inside a Loss

Jason also discusses if Derrick Rose is the biggest what-if in Chicago sports history and what would the White Sox look like if Ozzie Guillen returns to manage the team?

By Jason Goff
Chicago Bears v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as the crew discusses Halloween before going into the Bears’ loss to the Cowboys (01:20). Despite the loss, Justin Fields’s steady improvement over the last few weeks should have Chicago fans excited; it has Jason believing that the Bears have finally found their QB (11:31). After Joel Embiid did what he normally does against the Bulls, it’s time to focus on the next opponent, the dysfunctional Nets (28:26). Derrick Rose recently spoke about his problematic time with the Bulls following his injury, as Jason shares his perspective on the situation (41:24). Is Rose the biggest what-if in Chicago sports history? Also, what do the White Sox look like if Ozzie Guillen does return to manage the team (55:50)?

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify

