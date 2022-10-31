 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 8 Recap: The Niners Beat the Rams Again, the Falcons Are Division Leaders, and the Raiders Get Shut Out

Nora and Steven also get to their winners and losers from Week 8, including the Dolphins, Jets, and Titans

By Nora Princiotti, Steven Ruiz, and Ben Solak
San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images


Nora and Steven are joined by Ben Solak to discuss Christian McCaffrey and the rest of the 49ers’ impressive performance on the road against the Rams (0:51). Then, Ben stays to discuss the crazy game in the NFC South that saw the Falcons beat the Panthers in overtime (26:02). Then, Nora and Steven get to their winners and losers from Week 8, including the Dolphins, Jets, Titans, and more (36:29).

Hosts: Nora Priniciotti and Steven Ruiz
Guest: Ben Solak
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

