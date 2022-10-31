Week 8 Winners and Losers, and CMC Goes Nuclear



We recap Week 8 by giving out awards for the biggest winners and losers of the weekend. We break down Christian McCaffrey’s breakout week and the rest of the RB explosion across the league. Then, we discuss Miami’s ceiling as a fantasy team, re-rank the 2021 QB draft class, and more, before inducting our next player into the 2022 Fantasy Burn Book.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

