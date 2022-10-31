 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dave Chang Predicts the Future (of Restaurants)

Dave predicts the ways in which restaurants will potentially reinvent themselves. Later, he and Chris discuss a litany of other relevant food news.

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Fortune Teller Looking Into Crystal Ball, Filled With Money. Photo by Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images


He’s been right (and wrong!) many times before—now Dave’s stepping up to the crystal ball once again. What sort of strategies, service styles, and so-stupid-they’re-smart concepts will restaurants reinvent themselves around in the years to come? Tune in for a blizzard of predictions, and consider stealing an idea or two to make the prophecy come true. Discussed along the way: invite-only restaurants, the end of food photography, Dave’s Korean BBQ buffet, the point-forward model, convergent evolution, the sushi-bro scourge, eating good food while you’re watching Tiësto, Charlie Chaplin, the dinner at the beginning of Goodfellas, the Memento approach to dating, the zhug moment, beef wellington, Oriental Garden, and throwing down the live-cooking gauntlet.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Producers: Sasha Ashall, Jordan Bass, and Aleya Zenieris

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Dave Chang Show

The Latest

How ‘House of the Dragon’ Rewrote the History of Westeros

A reader reviews some significant deviations from George R.R. Martin’s source text, grades the book’s historians, and makes predictions for Season 2

By Zach Kram

Winners and Losers of NFL Week 8

From elite individual performances by Christian McCaffrey, A.J. Brown, and Terry McLaurin, to a brutal celebration penalty, these are our winners and losers from the NFL in Week 8.

By Rodger Sherman

King Geno, Jets Distress, Regret MVPs, Guess the Playoff Seeds and Week 9 Lines With Cousin Sal

Plus, reacting to the wild Panthers-Falcons finish and talking Week 7’s biggest winners and losers

By Bill Simmons and Cousin Sal Iacono

Week 8 Winners and Losers, and CMC Goes Nuclear

Plus, re-ranking the 2021 QB class and discussing the Dolphins’ ceiling as a fantasy team

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more

NY Football Comes Back to Earth: Brian Barrett on the Pats Owning the Jets, and Danny Heifetz on the Giants Falling to 6-2

Brian and Danny join to break down Zach Wilson and Daniel Jones’s performances against New England and Seattle

By John Jastremski, Brian Barrett, and 1 more

Eagles-Steelers Postgame Reaction: The Most Dominant Win of the Season?

Plus, talking Jordan Davis’s injury and potential trade deadline moves

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia