Eagles-Steelers Postgame Reaction: The Most Dominant Win of the Season?

Plus, talking Jordan Davis’s injury and potential trade deadline moves

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images


The Eagles are 7-0 for the first time since 2004 after stomping out the Steelers, 35-13, at the Linc on Sunday. A.J. Brown had an impressive performance, catching six well-placed passes from Jalen Hurts for 156 yards and three touchdowns. The defense also forced two turnovers and leads the league in turnover margin at +14. Sheil and Ben discuss the soaring Eagles and their lopsided victory. then question how much Jordan Davis’s injury will impact the Eagles going forward. And, could there perhaps be another trade deadline move for Howie Roseman in the works?

Leave us a voicemail! We want to hear from Eagles Nation: 215-315-7982

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Subscribe: Spotify

