Jake Paul Beats Anderson Silva. Does Nate Diaz Await? And What’s Next for Arnold Allen?

Following Jake Paul’s close decision win over Anderson Silva, Petesy Carroll and Chuck Mindenhall take to Spotify Live to discuss:
- What Jake Paul proved tonight
- Paul’s callout of Nate Diaz and how that fight would play out
- Arnold Allen’s unceremonious win over Calvin Kattar in the UFC main event
Plus, Ariel Helwani calls in from Arizona to give his take on the evening (26:10)!
For more information on 3PAC’s live podcast before UFC 281, please visit hillcountry.com/ringer.
Hosts: Petesy Carroll and Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas
Subscribe: Spotify