Jake Paul Beats Anderson Silva. Does Nate Diaz Await? And What’s Next for Arnold Allen?



Following Jake Paul’s close decision win over Anderson Silva, Petesy Carroll and Chuck Mindenhall take to Spotify Live to discuss:

What Jake Paul proved tonight

Paul’s callout of Nate Diaz and how that fight would play out

Arnold Allen’s unceremonious win over Calvin Kattar in the UFC main event

Plus, Ariel Helwani calls in from Arizona to give his take on the evening (26:10)!

Hosts: Petesy Carroll and Chuck Mindenhall

Producer: Troy Farkas

