 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Love Is Blind’ Pool Party, Matt’s Anger Issues, and Nancy and Bartise’s Relationship

Juliet and Callie discuss everything that went down in Episodes 5, 6, and 7 of ‘Love Is Blind’

By Juliet Litman
Netflix


Juliet and Callie discuss everything that went down in Episodes 5, 6, and 7 of Love Is Blind. They start off by discussing the winners and losers from the pool party (04:09). Next, they talk about the relationship of Nancy and Bartise and their discussion regarding abortion (19:50). Finally, they end off the pod by giving their thoughts on the other relationships in the show, such as Alexa and Brennon’s (27:44).

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Bachelor Party

The Latest

How do Phillies bounce back after Game 2 loss?

Sheil Kapadia is joined by James Seltzer and Jack Fritz to talk about the Phillies’ Game 2 World Series loss to the Astros

By Sheil Kapadia

‘The Great British Baking Show’ Episode 7: “Custard Week”

Kate and Amelia recap the highs and lows of the episode and hand out some awards

By Kate Halliwell and Amelia Wedemeyer

‘Andor’ Episode 8 Deep Dive

Mal and Joanna are joined by Ben Lindbergh to talk about Saw Gerrera and then take a deep dive into the episode

By Mallory Rubin, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more

The Phillies Win Game 1 of the World Series

Brad Rutter joins Sheil to talk about the historic comeback, J.T. Realmuto’s homer, and what to expect in Game 2

By Sheil Kapadia

‘Potomac’ Episode 3, ‘Salt Lake City’ Episode 5, and ‘Beverly Hills’ Reunion Part 3

Rachel Lindsay and Callie Curry recap this week’s news in the broader Bravo world

By Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker

‘Atlanta’ Season 4, Episode 8

Van and Charles dive into the racial history of ‘The Goofy Movie,’ the Disney character Goofy, the Ninja Turtles, and other cartoon characters they consider black, then break down the episode itself

By Charles Holmes and Van Lathan