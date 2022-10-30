‘Love Is Blind’ Pool Party, Matt’s Anger Issues, and Nancy and Bartise’s Relationship



Juliet and Callie discuss everything that went down in Episodes 5, 6, and 7 of Love Is Blind. They start off by discussing the winners and losers from the pool party (04:09). Next, they talk about the relationship of Nancy and Bartise and their discussion regarding abortion (19:50). Finally, they end off the pod by giving their thoughts on the other relationships in the show, such as Alexa and Brennon’s (27:44).

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry

Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

