Maggie Haberman’s Book Arrives, and How To Cover a Concussion

Plus, Shane Bacon on LIV Golf’s TV deal

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images


Bryan and David address the highly anticipated Maggie Haberman book Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America. They discuss scoops within the book, Haberman’s relationship with Trump, and what this type of reporting reveals about media access (00:38). They then switch gears and weigh in on the reporting surrounding Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa before touching on the Aaron Judge cut-ins that caused a media frenzy (20:34). Later, Shane Bacon from the Golf Channel joins Bryan to talk about LIV Golf’s television deal with Fox Sports and his new children’s book, The Golfer’s Zoo (37:10). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Guest: Shane Bacon
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

