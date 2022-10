Chris and Andy ask if Abbott Elementary may be the best show on TV right now (1:00). Then they debate whether or not it is possible to watch House of the Dragon as a casual fan (13:34) before talking about the newest trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (39:54) and the latest episode of Atlanta (44:45).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Producer: Kaya McMullen

