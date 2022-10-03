Week 4 Winners, Losers, and Awards (and DK Turns 40)



We recap Week 4 by giving out awards for the biggest winners of the weekend, Kenny Pickett’s debut in Pittsburgh, Kyle Pitts’s disappointing year, the wave of terrible offenses this year, and more, before we induct the next player into our 2022 Fantasy Burn Book. We finish the show by celebrating Danny Kelly’s 40th birthday.

Check out our Weekly Fantasy Football Rankings for positional rankings and more!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts