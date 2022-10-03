 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 4 Winners, Losers, and Awards (and DK Turns 40)

The guys also discuss Kenny Pickett’s debut in Pittsburgh, Kyle Pitts’s disappointing year, and the wave of terrible offenses this year

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
We recap Week 4 by giving out awards for the biggest winners of the weekend, Kenny Pickett’s debut in Pittsburgh, Kyle Pitts’s disappointing year, the wave of terrible offenses this year, and more, before we induct the next player into our 2022 Fantasy Burn Book. We finish the show by celebrating Danny Kelly’s 40th birthday.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

