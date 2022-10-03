 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Are the Bears Even Good Enough to Be Evaluated?

Jason also discusses the report that White Sox manager Tony La Russa will announce his retirement

By Jason Goff
Chicago Bears v New York Giants Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason looks back at the Bears’ loss to the Giants and the bigger issues that are emerging after the first four weeks of the season (6:12). At the end of the day, the game was lost in the trenches on both sides of the ball. Jason also questions how Justin Fields can be properly evaluated when he’s surrounded by lesser talent. It has been reported that White Sox manager Tony La Russa will announce his retirement, leaving the Sox to start all over again (40:28). Could this disastrous season have been avoided if La Russa was never hired to begin with? Lastly, Jason plays your voicemails to hear what you are saying about the Bears (50:58).

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

