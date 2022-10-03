 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Week 4 Recap: The Bills Come Back to Beat the Ravens, the Eagles Remain Undefeated, the Chiefs Offense Explodes

Plus, Nora and Steven go through their winners and losers from the week

By Nora Princiotti, Steven Ruiz, and Ben Solak
Buffalo Bills v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images


Nora, Steven, and Ben start by recapping the Bills’ comeback win on the road over the Ravens. They discuss the quarterback battle between Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, controversial coaching decisions from John Harbaugh, and more (1:17). Then, Nora and Steven go through their winners and losers from the week, which included the Eagles, Chiefs, Falcons, Steelers, and more (18:03).

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Guest: Ben Solak
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NFL Show

The Latest

Seven NBA Players Who Could Shape the 2022-23 Season

Which young stars and new additions could potentially swing the season? We examine the biggest X factors around the league as opening night approaches.

By Kevin O'Connor

Airpods

Bill Simmons shares his thoughts on the popular Apple product.

By Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and 1 more

Are the Bears Even Good Enough to Be Evaluated?

Jason also discusses the report that White Sox manager Tony La Russa will announce his retirement

By Jason Goff

Week 4 Winners, Losers, and Awards (and DK Turns 40)

The guys also discuss Kenny Pickett’s debut in Pittsburgh, Kyle Pitts’s disappointing year, and the wave of terrible offenses this year

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more

Pizza in the Morning, Pizza at Night

Dave and Chris talk pizza with Noelle Cornelio and ‘Best in Dough’ judge Daniele Uditi

By Chris Ying and Dave Chang

Flying Eagles, the Tua Debacle, Zappe vs. Rodgers, and Rooting Against Judge With Cousin Sal

Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss Week 4 in the NFL.

By Bill Simmons and Cousin Sal Iacono