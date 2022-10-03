Week 4 Recap: The Bills Come Back to Beat the Ravens, the Eagles Remain Undefeated, the Chiefs Offense Explodes

Nora, Steven, and Ben start by recapping the Bills’ comeback win on the road over the Ravens. They discuss the quarterback battle between Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, controversial coaching decisions from John Harbaugh, and more (1:17). Then, Nora and Steven go through their winners and losers from the week, which included the Eagles, Chiefs, Falcons, Steelers, and more (18:03).
Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Guest: Ben Solak
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
