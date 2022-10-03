Flying Eagles, the Tua Debacle, Zappe vs. Rodgers, and Rooting Against Judge With Cousin Sal



The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss Week 4 in the NFL, including the surprisingly successful NFC East, the Eagles’ comeback win over the Jaguars, Browns-Falcons, concern for the Broncos, Saints-Vikings, Ravens-Bills, Chiefs-Buccaneers, the Packers’ overtime win vs. the Patriots, and more (2:35). Then, they guess the lines for Week 5 (52:29), before closing the show with Parent Corner (1:27:43).

Host: Bill Simmons

Guest: Cousin Sal

Producer: Kyle Crichton

