Mets Blow NL East Title and Jets Come Back in Zach’s Return

Plus, the Giants move to 3-1, and Sean Fennessey joins the show

By John Jastremski and Sean Fennessey
Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images


(00:53) — METS: The Mets get swept in their most important series of the season, and now focus on their wild-card matchup this weekend.
(06:45) — JETS: The Jets win in Pittsburgh for the first time in years, sparked by a game-winning drive from Zach Wilson.
(12:03) — GIANTS: The Giants scrape by the the Bears to improve to 3-1 heading into their London game against the Packers. Can they continue their winning ways with QB injuries and a tougher schedule?
(16:39) — SEAN FENNESSEY: Our resident Jets and Mets fan at The Ringer, Sean Fennessey, returns to discuss the Mets dropping the NL East, thoughts on the wild card, and the Jets’ comeback in Pittsburgh.
(40:50) — CALLS: Callers talk Jets, Giants, Mets, and Yankees.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Sean Fennessey
Producer: Stefan Anderson

