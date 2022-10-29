 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Andor’ Episode 8 Deep Dive

Mal and Joanna are joined by Ben Lindbergh to talk about Saw Gerrera and then take a deep dive into the episode

By Mallory Rubin, Joanna Robinson, and Ben Lindbergh
Disney+


Mal and Joanna return once again to a galaxy far, far away to discuss the latest episode of Andor. But first, they are joined by Ben Lindbergh to take a deeper look into Saw Gerrera, his character history, and how he interacts with the rest of the rebels (7:33). Then, they go for a deep dive into the episode, breaking down each character and storyline, while answering your questions (42:10).

If you would like to email Mal and Joanna about the show, you can reach them at hobbitsanddragons@gmail.com.

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Guest: Ben Lindbergh
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Ringer-Verse

The Latest

‘The Great British Baking Show’ Episode 7: “Custard Week”

Kate and Amelia recap the highs and lows of the episode and hand out some awards

By Kate Halliwell and Amelia Wedemeyer

The Phillies Win Game 1 of the World Series

Brad Rutter joins Sheil to talk about the historic comeback, J.T. Realmuto’s homer, and what to expect in Game 2

By Sheil Kapadia

‘Potomac’ Episode 3, ‘Salt Lake City’ Episode 5, and ‘Beverly Hills’ Reunion Part 3

Rachel Lindsay and Callie Curry recap this week’s news in the broader Bravo world

By Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker

‘Atlanta’ Season 4, Episode 8

Van and Charles dive into the racial history of ‘The Goofy Movie,’ the Disney character Goofy, the Ninja Turtles, and other cartoon characters they consider black, then break down the episode itself

By Charles Holmes and Van Lathan

The Warriors’ Current Team Dynamics and Leadership With Sam Esfandiari and Andy Liu

There’s also discussion of the youth movement, Draymond Green’s role within the Warriors, and beat writers’ optimistic perception of the Warriors

By Wosny Lambre

Perry Bacon Jr. on the Midterm Countdown, Twitter Under Elon Musk, and How to Save Local News

Bryan is joined by ‘Washington Post’ columnist Perry Bacon Jr. to discuss the upcoming midterm elections, as well as recent media news

By Bryan Curtis