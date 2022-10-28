Will 2021 Mac Jones Show Up on Sunday? Plus, John Jastremski on Pats vs. Jets and an Increasingly Miserable Tom Brady.

(0:30) Brian shares his Trio of Takes, covering the pressure on Mac Jones this week, the Pats’ defense, and the Celtics’ early defensive deficiencies. (18:30) Next, he chats with The Ringer’s John Jastremski about the upcoming Patriots-Jets game, the demise of the Yankees’ season, and whether the Jets are for real. (36:00) Finally, Brian discusses the Bruins’ hot start, Tom Brady’s woes, and takes a few listener calls.
Host: Brian Barrett
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
