Will 2021 Mac Jones Show Up on Sunday? Plus, John Jastremski on Pats vs. Jets and an Increasingly Miserable Tom Brady.

Brian shares his Trio of Takes, covering the pressure on Mac Jones this week, the Pats’ defense, and the Celtics’ early defensive deficiencies

By Brian Barrett
Chicago Bears v New England Patriots Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images


(0:30) Brian shares his Trio of Takes, covering the pressure on Mac Jones this week, the Pats’ defense, and the Celtics’ early defensive deficiencies. (18:30) Next, he chats with The Ringer’s John Jastremski about the upcoming Patriots-Jets game, the demise of the Yankees’ season, and whether the Jets are for real. (36:00) Finally, Brian discusses the Bruins’ hot start, Tom Brady’s woes, and takes a few listener calls.

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

