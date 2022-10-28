 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How Low Scoring Is Affecting Variance and Spreads

Sharp and House also give their picks for all three New York teams this week

By Warren Sharp and Joe House
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images


This week, Sharp and House begin by sharing their thoughts on TNF (1:00) before explaining why lower scoring has increased gambling variance this season (6:00). Then, they discuss whether Kyle Shanahan can continue his dominance over the Rams (18:00) before giving out their picks for all three New York teams this week (26:00). Finally, they close the show by selecting the betting buddy with the best listener-submitted bet (48:00).

Hosts: Warren Sharp and Joe House
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

