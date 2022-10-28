How Low Scoring Is Affecting Variance and Spreads



This week, Sharp and House begin by sharing their thoughts on TNF (1:00) before explaining why lower scoring has increased gambling variance this season (6:00). Then, they discuss whether Kyle Shanahan can continue his dominance over the Rams (18:00) before giving out their picks for all three New York teams this week (26:00). Finally, they close the show by selecting the betting buddy with the best listener-submitted bet (48:00).

Hosts: Warren Sharp and Joe House

Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify