 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What Should the Bears Do With Micah Parsons and New Bulls Proving Their Worth

Jason discusses new Bulls Andre Drummond and Goran Dragić and breaks down how the Bears are using Justin Fields

By Jason Goff
Chicago Bears v New England Patriots Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images


The Full Go is back to round out your week. Jason discusses new Bulls Andre Drummond and Goran Dragić (4:45) and how their impact is being felt immediately on the roster. He then breaks down how the Bears are using star quarterback Justin Fields (15:00) and how they can continue his progress into a tough matchup against superstar linebacker Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys. To preview Bears vs Cowboys, Jason is joined by Chicago Sun-Times Bears beat writer Patrick Finely (28:30) as they break down Justin Fields’s development and how the Bears’ defense will change now that star defensive lineman Robert Quinn has been traded. From the Dallas side of the matchup, Jason is joined by Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram (47:00) to discuss how the Cowboys plan to attack the Bears. Jason ends the podcast by discussing the lack of American-born Black baseball players in the World Series (57:42) and in the MLB.

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Full Go With Jason Goff

The Latest

Ravens About to Go on a Run? Plus: Tom Brady’s Hero Status, and Austin Ekeler on his Unlikely Career and the Chargers’ Season.

Russillo shares his thoughts on the Ravens’ win over the Buccaneers and Tom Brady’s recent stretch of poor performance before talking with Chargers running back Austin Ekeler

By Ryen Russillo

How Low Scoring Is Affecting Variance and Spreads

Sharp and House also give their picks for all three New York teams this week

By Warren Sharp and Joe House

The Seahawks Are Surprisingly Good. Will It Last?

Everyone expected a rebuild in Seattle, but Geno Smith and Pete Carroll have that process well ahead of schedule

By Ben Solak

The Decade in Lose-Lose Arguments About Kanye West

It’s harder than ever to reckon with Ye’s enduring appeal, with his music seeming so pathetically secondary to his hateful provocations in any other form

By Justin Charity
Play

Viral Horror: What ‘Smile’ Has In Common With ‘The Thing,’ ‘The Ring,’ and Other Cult Classics

With ‘Smile’ being the sleeper hit of this Halloween season, Ringer contributor Adam Nayman digs into some films that have a similar "pass it on" quality

By Adam Nayman

You’re Doing Amazing Sweetie: A Kardashian Recap Show

Amelia and Zack dive into Kourtney’s Las Vegas wedding, Kim’s star-studded Skims icon photo shoot, and some notable show superlatives

By Amelia Wedemeyer