What Should the Bears Do With Micah Parsons and New Bulls Proving Their Worth



The Full Go is back to round out your week. Jason discusses new Bulls Andre Drummond and Goran Dragić (4:45) and how their impact is being felt immediately on the roster. He then breaks down how the Bears are using star quarterback Justin Fields (15:00) and how they can continue his progress into a tough matchup against superstar linebacker Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys. To preview Bears vs Cowboys, Jason is joined by Chicago Sun-Times Bears beat writer Patrick Finely (28:30) as they break down Justin Fields’s development and how the Bears’ defense will change now that star defensive lineman Robert Quinn has been traded. From the Dallas side of the matchup, Jason is joined by Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram (47:00) to discuss how the Cowboys plan to attack the Bears. Jason ends the podcast by discussing the lack of American-born Black baseball players in the World Series (57:42) and in the MLB.

Host: Jason Goff

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

