Jets Prep for Statement Game, and the Giants Take Winning Out West

Plus, the Yankees stay the same, and talking Jalen Brunson’s play as a Knick

By John Jastremski
(1:38) — YANKEES: Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman are likely to return to the Yankees. What does this mean for next season?
(5:00) — JETS: The injury-riddled Jets host the Patriots and look to make a statement against their division rival.
(7:26) — GIANTS: The Giants trade Kadarius Toney, and head west to face Geno Smith and the Seahawks.
(10:26) — KNICKS: Jalen Brunson has proved he’s the floor general as the Knicks jump out to a 3-1 start.
(13:22) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees, Knicks, and Jets.
(28:02) — OLD SCHOOL–NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back to make their picks for NFL Week 8 in Old School–New School.
(48:38) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from in Week 8.
(57:28) — JASON KATZ: Our fantasy guru Jason Katz returns to give his best options to start and sit for Week 8.

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, and Jason Katz
Producer: Stefan Anderson

