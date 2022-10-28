 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘House of the Dragon’ Season 1 Awards, Season 2 Book Look Ahead, and Greg Yaitanes Chat!

Mal and Joanna break down their favorite moments from the ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel’s first season

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
HBO/Ringer illustration


This is the stuff, Ringer-Verse! Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson gather one last time to discuss their favorite moments of the first season of House of the Dragon (05:22). They also share their final words and thank each other for a wonderful pod run (40:50). Then they have an in-depth chat with series showrunner and director Greg Yaitanes to discuss the nuances of the first season (52:53). Later, they take a look at your emails in a non-book-spoiler segment (93:10) before heading to the citadel library and predicting what might happen in Season 2 with all the book spoilers you can imagine (1:59:19).

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

