 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The McRib’s Last Hurrah, the Story Behind Nutella, and a Face-Off of Spiked Seltzers

Plus, Juliet and Jacoby discuss a scanner that determines when an avocado will be ripe

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib Sandwich Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images


This week, Juliet and Jacoby react to more food being thrown at famous art, share their thoughts on a “sophisticated” food heist, and discuss a scanner that reveals when an avocado will be ripe. For this week’s Taste Test, they sample Spindrift Spiked Sparkling Water and Fresca Mixed Canned Cocktails, then try to pick a winner. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and go over some Listener Food News.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Food News

The Latest

The Decade in Lose-Lose Arguments About Kanye West

It’s harder than ever to reckon with Ye’s enduring appeal, with his music seeming so pathetically secondary to his hateful provocations in any other form

By Justin Charity
Play

Viral Horror: What ‘Smile’ Has In Common With ‘The Thing,’ ‘The Ring,’ and Other Cult Classics

With ‘Smile’ being the sleeper hit of this Halloween season, Ringer contributor Adam Nayman digs into some films that have a similar "pass it on" quality

By Adam Nayman

You’re Doing Amazing Sweetie: A Kardashian Recap Show

Amelia and Zack dive into Kourtney’s Las Vegas wedding, Kim’s star-studded Skims icon photo shoot, and some notable show superlatives

By Amelia Wedemeyer

How to Invest and Be Happy When It Feels Like the World Is Falling Apart

Derek and Morgan Housel ask what investing is for, whether making more money really makes us happy, and why so many rich people seem so miserable

By Derek Thompson

The Corporate Cancellation of Kanye, and Herschel Walker Is Super Duper Pro-Choice

Plus, Van and Rachel talk about Rihanna giving us a tease of new music, and Brittney Griner’s appeal getting denied

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Halloween Streaming Recs, Jacob Elordi’s Elvis, and Katy Perry’s Glitch

Plus, a ‘Beetlejuice’ edition of Cringe Mode

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and 1 more