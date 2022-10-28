The McRib’s Last Hurrah, the Story Behind Nutella, and a Face-Off of Spiked Seltzers



This week, Juliet and Jacoby react to more food being thrown at famous art, share their thoughts on a “sophisticated” food heist, and discuss a scanner that reveals when an avocado will be ripe. For this week’s Taste Test, they sample Spindrift Spiked Sparkling Water and Fresca Mixed Canned Cocktails, then try to pick a winner. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and go over some Listener Food News.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair

Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

