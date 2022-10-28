 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 8 Matchups, Must-Starts, Must-Benches, and Kadarius to the Chiefs

The guys discuss the New York–Kansas City trade and the upcoming slate of games

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Carolina Panthers v New York Giants Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images


We kick off our NFL Week 8 preview by discussing the report that Giants WR Kadarius Toney has been traded to the Chiefs, and which games have the biggest fantasy shoot-out potential. Then, we bemoan the Broncos offense with Russell Wilson, offer up the RBs who could shine this week, waffle over the Rams-49ers matchup, and more.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

