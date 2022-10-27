Stipe vs. Jones Is Dead, Arnold Allen’s Apex Moment, and Paul vs. Silva Expectations



On Spotify Live, Petesy Carroll and Chuck Mindenhall talk about a packed weekend in combat sports, discussing:

• The official announcement of the UFC 282 main event and what this means for the futures of Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic, and Francis Ngannou (4:40)

• Jake Paul’s questionable handling of the buildup to his boxing match with Anderson Silva (12:15)

• Whether Nate Diaz or Conor McGregor are definitely next for Paul if he defeats the 47-year-old Silva (16:38)

• Arnold Allen’s first UFC main event on Saturday against Calvin Kattar, and why this Apex-based event makes perfect sense for the oft-forgotten Allen (24:40)

• Daniel Cormier’s comments about Petr Yan possibly leaving the promotion following his UFC 280 loss to Sean O’Malley (36:50)

Plus, Olympian Ben Askren joins the guys to talk about his new book, Funky: My Defiant Path Through the Wild World of Combat Sports, which was co-written with Chuck! He also answers questions about the infamous ONE Championship–UFC swap, Bo Nickal’s skills, Islam Makhachev’s wrestling, and much more (41:08).

Next episode: Saturday, October 29, immediately following Paul vs. Silva. For the best experience, download the Spotify Live app so you can participate in the chat. You can also listen in by following The Ringer MMA Show exclusively on Spotify.

For information on 3PAC’s live podcast in New York City next month, please visit hillcountry.com/ringer.

Hosts: Petesy Carroll and Chuck Mindenhall

Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify