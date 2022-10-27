 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Packers Cooked? Hope for Colts? What’s up With Mac? Crystal Ball Time!

Sheil and Underdog Fantasy’s Josh Norris also choose the most likely ending to the Broncos’ and Giants’ seasons

By Sheil Kapadia
Green Bay Packers v Washington Commanders Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images


This week, Sheil is joined by Underdog Fantasy’s Josh Norris to gaze into their crystal balls and predict the future for five different teams. They discuss what the future holds for the Patriots QBs (3:00), and wonder what sort of success the Colts will have with Sam Ehlinger as their quarterback (11:00). Then, they choose the most likely ending to the Broncos’ (21:00) and Giants’ (28:00) seasons, and share their thoughts on whether Aaron Rodgers could be on his way out of Green Bay (38:00). Finally, Sheil and Josh close the show by answering your mailbag questions (49:00).

Do you have a question for Sheil? Email TheScrambleMailbag@Gmail.com for a chance to have your question answered on the show.

Host: Sheil Kapadia
Guest: Josh Norris
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins and Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NFL Show

The Latest

Klay Thompson and Devin Booker Trash Talk, Plus Raja Amends His Finals Pick

Logan and Raja discuss the brewing Suns-Warriors rivalry

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

CM Punk’s Dog, Babyface MJF, and Should Austin Theory Cash in on NXT?

Plus, the crew discusses the return of Nikki Cross

By David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, and 1 more

James Gunn Takes Over the DC Universe, New Marvel Trailers, and ‘Andor’ Episode 8

Chris and Andy talk about the news that James Gunn and Peter Safran are being tapped to lead the DC Extended Universe and what that means for the future of the studio

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

The Sixers’ Defense Looks Like Hot Junk

For a team with serious title aspirations, Philadelphia has been an absolute mess so far on defense. Is there a solution internally or will a move prove necessary?

By Michael Pina

From Outside Centre to Love Islander, Jay Younger Chats With Jim Hamilton

Jay talks about how he went from playing rugby and competing at the national level in the 400 meters to being involved in one of the most-watched reality TV shows of all time

By The Rugby Pod

Champions League Drama Highlights Just How Much Football Has Changed

Musa and Ryan also round up Women’s Champions League games on Wednesday

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn