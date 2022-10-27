Packers Cooked? Hope for Colts? What’s up With Mac? Crystal Ball Time!



This week, Sheil is joined by Underdog Fantasy’s Josh Norris to gaze into their crystal balls and predict the future for five different teams. They discuss what the future holds for the Patriots QBs (3:00), and wonder what sort of success the Colts will have with Sam Ehlinger as their quarterback (11:00). Then, they choose the most likely ending to the Broncos’ (21:00) and Giants’ (28:00) seasons, and share their thoughts on whether Aaron Rodgers could be on his way out of Green Bay (38:00). Finally, Sheil and Josh close the show by answering your mailbag questions (49:00).

Do you have a question for Sheil? Email TheScrambleMailbag@Gmail.com for a chance to have your question answered on the show.

Host: Sheil Kapadia

Guest: Josh Norris

Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins and Arjuna Ramgopal

