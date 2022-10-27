 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Power of Being Unreasonable

Dave speaks with Will Guidara about Eleven Madison Park and his new book. Then he and Chris talk soup-like coffee, instant ramen, and more.

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
A customer is walking past the shelves of Master Kang’s... Photo by Zhang Peng/LightRocket via Getty Images


Dave calls up Will Guidara, the front-of-house half of the partnership that took Eleven Madison Park to the top of the hospitality stratosphere, to talk about Will’s new book (Unreasonable Hospitality), how he reshaped EMP, and what the next generation of cutting-edge restaurants might look like. Also: coffee that tastes like soup, instant-ramen ratios, oomori servings, the fruit-medley gambit, macaroni ephemerality, waiting for grunge in the disco age, Jasper Johns, Danny Meyer, Bill Belichick, going hard in the paint, the Dreamweaver, rolling out the Budweiser cart, exceeding your mentors, Sean Brock, a croissant parable, and changing before you have to change.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Will Guidara
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Dave Chang Show

The Latest

Buccaneers-Ravens Preview and CFB Picks for Week 9

Austin and Rodger also discuss spreads and totals for Week 9 of the college football season

By Austin Gayle, Raheem Palmer, and 1 more

The NFL Regular Season Matters. But in a Different Way Than It Used To.

Yes, the opening seven weeks of the 2022 season have been some of the messiest in recent memory. But in this edition of the NFL, there’s no need for panic—unless, maybe, you’re the Denver Broncos.

By Kevin Clark

Week 8 NFL Picks Against the Spread

Picking against Aaron Rodgers as a double-digit dog? Trusting Kyler Murray? Here are all of our picks for the Week 8 slate.

By Sheil Kapadia

Lionel Messi’s Last Dance

Messi’s excellence has become such a fixed point in our understanding of the modern game that the prospect of his final World Cup elicits feelings of awe and melancholy

By Musa Okwonga

Robert Quinn Traded to the Eagles

Ben and Sheil break down Philly’s new acquisition from the Chicago Bears

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia

Mac Is Back, More Odd Pats Press Conferences, and Eddie House on the Cs

Plus, taking listener calls and offering some thoughts on the Red Sox’s offseason

By Brian Barrett