 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

EMERGENCY POD: Robert Quinn Traded to the Eagles

Ben and Sheil break down Philly’s new acquisition from the Chicago Bears

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
Chicago Bears v New England Patriots Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images


The Chicago Bears have traded veteran pass rusher Robert Quinn to the Eagles for a 2023 fourth-round pick. Quinn, a three-time Pro Bowl defensive end, broke the Bears’ single-season sack record with 18.5 in 2021. Howie Roseman has been known to make deals around the deadline, and continued that tradition today. Sheil and Ben give their immediate reactions to the trade and discuss whether this is a good move or bad move for the Birds.

Let us know your thoughts on the trade - (215) 315-7982

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer's Philly Special

The Latest

Mac Is Back, More Odd Pats Press Conferences, and Eddie House on the Cs

Plus, taking listener calls and offering some thoughts on the Red Sox’s offseason

By Brian Barrett

Abolish the Trade Deadline

Lindsay Jones and Nora Princiotti talk through the pros and cons of eliminating the NFL’s trade deadline

By Nora Princiotti and Lindsay Jones

First Week Orientation

Justin, Rob, and Wos talk Damian Lillard’s return, and what to make of the underperforming Clippers, Nets, and Sixers

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

Can James Gunn Deliver as New Head of the DC Universe?

Boris Kit joins to discuss the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ director’s new position at Warner Bros.

By Matthew Belloni
Play

The Bridge Scene Redux - ‘House of the Dragon’ Finale

Mallory and Joanna discuss Otto Hightower’s efforts to negotiate peace with Rhaenyra and Daemon

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin

Suns Are Still Good, Best Roster in the NBA, Damien Woody on the Patriots’ QB Drama, Plus Worst Take

Woody also discusses the locker-room buzz during the QB change from Drew Bledsoe to Tom Brady in 2001, the Giants’ and Jets’ impressive records through seven weeks, and the struggle to identify NFC contenders

By Ryen Russillo