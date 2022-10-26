EMERGENCY POD: Robert Quinn Traded to the Eagles



The Chicago Bears have traded veteran pass rusher Robert Quinn to the Eagles for a 2023 fourth-round pick. Quinn, a three-time Pro Bowl defensive end, broke the Bears’ single-season sack record with 18.5 in 2021. Howie Roseman has been known to make deals around the deadline, and continued that tradition today. Sheil and Ben give their immediate reactions to the trade and discuss whether this is a good move or bad move for the Birds.

Let us know your thoughts on the trade - (215) 315-7982

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Subscribe: Spotify