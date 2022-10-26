Mac Is Back, More Odd Pats Press Conferences, and Eddie House on the Cs



Brian begins with news that Mac Jones is set to start on Sunday against the Jets, then discusses the strange press conferences Bill, Mac, and Bailey Zappe have had this week, and how those conferences compare to other infamous media moments from the Belichick era (23:30). Later he chats with NBC Sports Boston analyst and former Celtics guard Eddie House about the ’08 championship team, his thoughts on the current team, and more (45:30). Brian wraps up with some listener calls, and a couple thoughts on the Red Sox’s offseason.

