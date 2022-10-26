 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mac Is Back, More Odd Pats Press Conferences, and Eddie House on the Cs

Plus, taking listener calls and offering some thoughts on the Red Sox’s offseason

By Brian Barrett
Chicago Bears v New England Patriots Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images


Brian begins with news that Mac Jones is set to start on Sunday against the Jets, then discusses the strange press conferences Bill, Mac, and Bailey Zappe have had this week, and how those conferences compare to other infamous media moments from the Belichick era (23:30). Later he chats with NBC Sports Boston analyst and former Celtics guard Eddie House about the ’08 championship team, his thoughts on the current team, and more (45:30). Brian wraps up with some listener calls, and a couple thoughts on the Red Sox’s offseason.

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

