Power Ranking the Top 12 QBs for the Rest of the Season

Plus, the guys chat with author Tyler Dunne about his new book, ‘The Blood and Guts: How Tight Ends Save Football,’ and its roundabout connection to our podcast

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images


We each power rank our top fantasy quarterbacks for the rest of the season and debate who should make the final 12. We finish the show by chatting with author Tyler Dunne about his new book The Blood and Guts: How Tight Ends Save Football and its roundabout connection to our podcast.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Additional Production: Kai Grady

