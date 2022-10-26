Eagles-Steelers Preview: Wednesday Mailbag Questions and Potential Trade Deadline Targets



The Eagles are fresh off their bye week and back in action Sunday against the Steelers at the Linc. Sheil and Ben got a chance to look at the Steelers film from this past week, and let’s just say it isn’t impressive. Will the Eagles be able to cover the 10.5-point spread, or will Kenny Pickett and crew keep the game close? Also, it’s the Wednesday 10 this week, and Sheil and Ben answer your mailbag questions. Plus, what players will the Eagles target as the trade deadline quickly approaches?

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Leave us a voicemail – 215-315-7982

