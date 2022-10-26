 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eagles-Steelers Preview: Wednesday Mailbag Questions and Potential Trade Deadline Targets

Sheil and Ben got a chance to look at the Steelers film from this past week, and let’s just say it isn’t impressive

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
NFL: OCT 16 Cowboys at Eagles Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


The Eagles are fresh off their bye week and back in action Sunday against the Steelers at the Linc. Sheil and Ben got a chance to look at the Steelers film from this past week, and let’s just say it isn’t impressive. Will the Eagles be able to cover the 10.5-point spread, or will Kenny Pickett and crew keep the game close? Also, it’s the Wednesday 10 this week, and Sheil and Ben answer your mailbag questions. Plus, what players will the Eagles target as the trade deadline quickly approaches?

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Leave us a voicemail – 215-315-7982

Subscribe: Spotify

