Daniel Jones on the Game of Inches, and Jeane Coakley on How the Jets Pivot Through Key Injuries

JJ breaks down the latest in New York football

By John Jastremski
New York Giants v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images


(2:57) — DANIEL JONES: The Giants QB discusses New York’s league-leading fifth fourth-quarter comeback against the Jaguars and the emotions he showed on Sunday, then looks ahead to their matchup against the Seahawks.
(22:34) — JEANE COAKLEY: SNY’s Jeane Coakley joins the show to talk about the Jets start, the impact of Breece Hall’s and Alijah Vera-Tucker’s injuries, James Robinson, and how fun this Jets team is to watch.

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Daniel Jones and Jeane Coakley
Producer: Stefan Anderson

