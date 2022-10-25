Daniel Jones on the Game of Inches, and Jeane Coakley on How the Jets Pivot Through Key Injuries

(2:57) — DANIEL JONES: The Giants QB discusses New York’s league-leading fifth fourth-quarter comeback against the Jaguars and the emotions he showed on Sunday, then looks ahead to their matchup against the Seahawks.
(22:34) — JEANE COAKLEY: SNY’s Jeane Coakley joins the show to talk about the Jets start, the impact of Breece Hall’s and Alijah Vera-Tucker’s injuries, James Robinson, and how fun this Jets team is to watch.
