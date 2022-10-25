 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Week 8 NFL Power Rankings: Raiders and Bengals Rise

Plus, checking in on the Chargers and where Justin Fields lands in Steven Ruiz’s updated QB rankings

By Jason Goff, Austin Gayle, and Steven Ruiz
Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images


Jason and Austin discuss how the NFL power rankings have shifted following Week 7. First, they discuss who is the fourth-best team in the league (02:12). Then, they break down why the resurgent offenses of the Bengals (06:10) and Raiders (14:06) may lift them up the rankings as the season continues. Also, they try to make sense of where the Chargers are heading into their bye week (25:23). Finally, they are joined by Steven Ruiz to talk about this week’s QB rankings, and the future of quarterbacks such as Ryan Tannehill and Justin Fields (44:19).

Hosts: Jason Goff and Austin Gayle
Guest: Steven Ruiz
Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NFL Show

The Latest

Charles Barkley on Scapegoating Russell Westbrook, Superstars vs. Bus Riders, and Getting Traded

Plus, talking Patriots-Bears and ideal NBA rule changes

By Bill Simmons

Another Rendition of That’s True, That Might Be True, or That’s Ridiculous

KOC and Verno discuss whether the Nets are a potential play-in team, the Blazers’ hot start, and growing concerns with the Timberwolves

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

Put People Over! Plus, Too Much Johnny Gargano?

The guys finish with a discussion about Bron Breakker and whether it’s time for his NXT Title run to end

By Evan Mack

NFL Week 8 Bets, Previewing the World Series, and a Tuesday NBA Parlay

Plus, the guys discuss what kind of boost the Colts can expect from starting Sam Ehlinger

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

On the Night Anfernee Simons Became a Blowtorch

Portland’s young guard had an earth-shaking third quarter against the Nuggets

By Tyler Parker

Emery to Villa, Women’s World Cup Draw, and Flowers for Kepa

Wrighty, Flo, and Musa also chat about Ian’s trip to Philadelphia for the Premier League Fan Fest and Fulham’s impressive performances so far this season

By Ian Wright and Musa Okwonga