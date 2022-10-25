Week 8 NFL Power Rankings: Raiders and Bengals Rise



Jason and Austin discuss how the NFL power rankings have shifted following Week 7. First, they discuss who is the fourth-best team in the league (02:12). Then, they break down why the resurgent offenses of the Bengals (06:10) and Raiders (14:06) may lift them up the rankings as the season continues. Also, they try to make sense of where the Chargers are heading into their bye week (25:23). Finally, they are joined by Steven Ruiz to talk about this week’s QB rankings, and the future of quarterbacks such as Ryan Tannehill and Justin Fields (44:19).

Hosts: Jason Goff and Austin Gayle

Guest: Steven Ruiz

Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS