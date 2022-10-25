The Ladies Return to the Beach, Olu Mysteriously Leaves, and More Shanae Drama

Juliet and Callie break down episodes 8 and 9 of Bachelor in Paradise which featured love triangles and more dramatic exits. They start off the conversation discussing the love triangle between Shanae, Kate, and Logan (0:56); touch on the biggest mystery of the episode, Olu’s departure (7:18); and discuss Victoria’s return to the beach (35:23) before addressing a recent SPOILER (38:55)! Later, they make next-week predictions about couple Aaron and Genevieve and potential couple Shanae and Jacob (41:56)? Plus, last-minute Lace and Rodney breakup reactions (47:12).
Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
