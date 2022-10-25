 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bears Need More Games Like This, Bulls Need to Defend, and What to Do With Pat Williams

Plus, Jason and producer Tony Gill look over the 2020 NBA draft class and decide which player they would take over Williams with the no. 4 pick that year

By Jason Goff
Chicago Bears v New England Patriots Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images


The Full Go returns on a night of Chicago sports dominance over the Boston area (shout-out to Bill Simmons) as the Bears beat the Patriots on Monday Night Football, and the Bulls beat the Celtics. Jason begins the show discussing the Bears’ victory over the Pats (12:21). Win or lose, all Bears fans want to see is this kind of progress with Justin Fields. Next, Jason recaps the Bulls’ win over the Celtics before going in on Patrick Williams, who is looking more and more like a bust (28:18). Jason and producer Tony Gill look over the 2020 NBA draft class and decide which player they would take over Williams with the no. 4 pick that year (56:54). Also, Jason congratulates Tony on his recent wedding!

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

