Eberflus Outcoached Belichick, The Bengals Offense Has Figured It Out*, the Chargers Are Depressing, and More Big Takeaways From Week 7

Ben and Sheil get together to share their reactions to the Bears shocking win over the Patriots on Monday Night Football. Ben then explains why we should put an asterisk on all the talk about the Cincinnati Bengals suddenly refocused offense scheme. (10:38) Next, Sheil names the NFL teams that should be calling the Patriots about Mac Jones while Ben tries to fix the Colts with a mobile quarterback. (20:43) They end the pod by exposing both the the Chargers’ and Falcons’ anemic performances and Sheil delivers the weekly extra point. (42:01)
Hosts: Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
Production Supervision: Conor Nevins and Arjuna Ramgopal
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
