A Bad Night at Gillette as Questions Loom Over the Pats QBs



(0:15) Brian tries to make sense of a bizarre night at Gillette Stadium, where the Patriots got thumped by the Bears and Mac Jones was replaced by Bailey Zappe. (22:00) He discusses the loss and the QB controversy further with former Patriots running back James White. (43:00) Brian ends with a few listener calls on the Pats game and his thoughts on the Celtics’ loss to the Bulls.

