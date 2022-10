Chris and Andy break down the finale of House of the Dragon and reflect on the season as a whole. They talk about whether the finale changed how they felt about the season (15:07), what they would like to see more of in future seasons (34:33), and their favorite moments from the final episode (47:08).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Producer: Kaya McMullen

