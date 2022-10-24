Week 7 Winners and Losers, and a Josh Jacobs Apology



We recap Week 7 by giving out awards for the biggest winners and losers of the weekend. We play a game called Good or Bad, apologize for our preseason Josh Jacobs advice, revisit the fantasy running back hierarchy, complain about Arthur Smith, marvel at the teams that are better with their backup QBs, and induct our next player into the 2022 Fantasy Burn Book.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

