Week 7 Winners and Losers, and a Josh Jacobs Apology

The guys also revisit the fantasy running back hierarchy, complain about Arthur Smith, and marvel at the teams that are better with their backup QBs

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Houston Texans v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images


We recap Week 7 by giving out awards for the biggest winners and losers of the weekend. We play a game called Good or Bad, apologize for our preseason Josh Jacobs advice, revisit the fantasy running back hierarchy, complain about Arthur Smith, marvel at the teams that are better with their backup QBs, and induct our next player into the 2022 Fantasy Burn Book.

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

