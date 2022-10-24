 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Yankees Swept in ALCS, Danny Comes Up Clutch, and Jets Squeak by Broncos

Plus, JJ asks the question: What do the Yankees need to do to get past Houston?

By John Jastremski
Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game Four Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images


(0:53) — YANKEES: The Yankees’ season ended as they get swept by the Astros in the ALCS. What do the Yankees need to do to get past Houston?

(10:10) — GIANTS: Behind Daniel Jones’s late-game magic, the Giants jump out to 6-1 with a win over the Jaguars.

(12:27) — JETS: Despite a barrage of injuries, the Jets are now 5-2 after their win over Denver.

(15:47) — SPOTIFY LIVE: JJ returns to Spotify Live to talk about the Yankees being swept in the ALCS.

Host: John Jastremski
Producer: Stefan Anderson

