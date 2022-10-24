Yankees Swept in ALCS, Danny Comes Up Clutch, and Jets Squeak by Broncos



(0:53) — YANKEES: The Yankees’ season ended as they get swept by the Astros in the ALCS. What do the Yankees need to do to get past Houston?

(10:10) — GIANTS: Behind Daniel Jones’s late-game magic, the Giants jump out to 6-1 with a win over the Jaguars.

(12:27) — JETS: Despite a barrage of injuries, the Jets are now 5-2 after their win over Denver.

(15:47) — SPOTIFY LIVE: JJ returns to Spotify Live to talk about the Yankees being swept in the ALCS.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify