When Fear of the Unknown Meets the Need to Change Your Life

With the do-or-die plans for MDM’s next phase finally in motion, Dave, Chris, and Noelle sit down for a soul-baring state of the union. They discuss how Dave thinks about big swings in the face of existential risks, in restaurants and everywhere else. Also: the coming XLB strain, Dave building his ark, restaurant problem-solving vs. real-life problem-solving, Rob Dyrdek, the one-basket strategy, “The Ant and the Grasshopper,” what gives restaurants a pulse, enjoying the moment when you have a deprivation mentality, throwing your phone in the trash can, billionaire indicators, and the crucial importance of an uncompromising vibe.
Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Noelle Cornelio
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Cory McConnell
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS