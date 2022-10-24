 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

When Fear of the Unknown Meets the Need to Change Your Life

Dave, Chris, and Noelle discuss MDM’s next phase, restaurants taking big swings in the face of existential risk, and more

By Chris Ying and Dave Chang
With the do-or-die plans for MDM’s next phase finally in motion, Dave, Chris, and Noelle sit down for a soul-baring state of the union. They discuss how Dave thinks about big swings in the face of existential risks, in restaurants and everywhere else. Also: the coming XLB strain, Dave building his ark, restaurant problem-solving vs. real-life problem-solving, Rob Dyrdek, the one-basket strategy, “The Ant and the Grasshopper,” what gives restaurants a pulse, enjoying the moment when you have a deprivation mentality, throwing your phone in the trash can, billionaire indicators, and the crucial importance of an uncompromising vibe.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Noelle Cornelio
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Cory McConnell

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

