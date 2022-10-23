 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Islam Makhachev Era Begins, “Suga” Sean Notches Controversial Win, and Aljo Gets No Flowers … Again

Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall react to an entertaining UFC 280

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
UFC 280: Oliveira v Makhachev Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC


In front of a packed Spotify Live room, Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall react to an entertaining UFC 280 by discussing:

  • Islam Makhachev’s very impressive submission win over Charles Oliveira, and how Makhachev’s skills compare to those of his mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov (5:35)
  • How Makhachev will match up against featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski in Makhachev’s first lightweight title defense next year (14:15)
  • Oliveira’s next move in the lightweight division
  • Aljamain Sterling defending his belt against T.J. Dillashaw, who unknowingly sustained a shoulder injury before the fight (25:45)
  • Sean O’Malley’s controversial decision win over Petr Yan, what we learned about O’Malley, and the bantamweight matchups we want to see now that the grand prix is complete (36:22)

Plus, Beneil Dariush wins but fumbles the bag (49:48), Belal Muhammad shows he’s a force to be reckoned with, and of course, calls from the best community in MMA (1:01:24).

Next episode: Thursday, October 27, to preview Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva. For the best experience, download the Spotify Live app so you can participate in the chat. You can also listen in by following ’The Ringer MMA Show’ exclusively on Spotify.

For information on 3PAC’s live podcast in New York City next month, please visit hillcountry.com/ringer.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

