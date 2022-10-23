The Islam Makhachev Era Begins, “Suga” Sean Notches Controversial Win, and Aljo Gets No Flowers … Again



In front of a packed Spotify Live room, Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall react to an entertaining UFC 280 by discussing:

Islam Makhachev’s very impressive submission win over Charles Oliveira, and how Makhachev’s skills compare to those of his mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov (5:35)

How Makhachev will match up against featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski in Makhachev’s first lightweight title defense next year (14:15)

Oliveira’s next move in the lightweight division

Aljamain Sterling defending his belt against T.J. Dillashaw, who unknowingly sustained a shoulder injury before the fight (25:45)

Sean O’Malley’s controversial decision win over Petr Yan, what we learned about O’Malley, and the bantamweight matchups we want to see now that the grand prix is complete (36:22)

Plus, Beneil Dariush wins but fumbles the bag (49:48), Belal Muhammad shows he’s a force to be reckoned with, and of course, calls from the best community in MMA (1:01:24).

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall

Producer: Troy Farkas

