‘Andor’ Episodes 1-6 Catchup and Episode 7 Deep Dive

At long last, Joanna and Mal are back in a galaxy far, far away to discuss Andor. They start by catching up on what they’ve thought of the show so far and briefly breaking down the first six episodes (7:56). Then, they go for a deep dive into Episode 7 (“Announcement”) to break down each story line and character (1:08:26). Later, they are joined by Ben Lindbergh to discuss Mon Mothma and her character history (2:01:18).
If you would like to email Mal and Joanna about the show, you can reach them at hobbitsanddragons@gmail.com.
Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Guest: Ben Lindbergh
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts