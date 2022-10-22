 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Andor’ Episodes 1-6 Catchup and Episode 7 Deep Dive

Joanna and Mal break down the story lines in “Announcement,” and Ben Lindbergh joins to discuss Mon Mothma

By Mallory Rubin, Joanna Robinson, and Ben Lindbergh

At long last, Joanna and Mal are back in a galaxy far, far away to discuss Andor. They start by catching up on what they’ve thought of the show so far and briefly breaking down the first six episodes (7:56). Then, they go for a deep dive into Episode 7 (“Announcement”) to break down each story line and character (1:08:26). Later, they are joined by Ben Lindbergh to discuss Mon Mothma and her character history (2:01:18).

If you would like to email Mal and Joanna about the show, you can reach them at hobbitsanddragons@gmail.com.

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Guest: Ben Lindbergh
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

