Raven’s Jumping Jacks, Andrew’s Transcendental Sex, and More First Impressions From ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3

Juliet Litman and Callie Curry get together to discuss the first four episodes of the new season of Love Is Blind. They go over all of their favorite moments so far, share their critiques and comparisons to previous seasons, (1:37) and debate their favorite couples and individual participants (26:28). They end the pod by dissecting the most recent social media conspiracies and controversies from The Bachelor universe (40:03).
Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
