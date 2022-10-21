 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 280 Preview: Oliveira’s GOAT Pursuit, O’Malley’s Big Test, and How Can Aljo and Dillashaw Salvage Their Reputations?

A day before one of the most highly anticipated PPVs of 2022, Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy take to the Spotify Live app to discuss a stacked UFC 280

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll
UFC 280 Ceremonial Weigh-in Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC


A day before one of the most highly anticipated PPVs of 2022, Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll take to the Spotify Live app to discuss a STACKED UFC 280, covering topics like:

• Why Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley is the most exciting fight of the UFC’s bantamweight grand prix and does O’Malley get a title shot if he wins (8:12)?

• The matchup between Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw—and why the fans can’t get behind either guy (19:45)

• The toss-up main event between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev, plus all the different ways this fight could go down (32:07)

• The lightweight title picture following this fight, and No. 1 P4P Alexander Volkanovski’s place in the conversation (48:04)

Plus, a discussion on some of the other must-see fights on the card. Then the guys announce the plans for 3PAC’s live show in New York City next month! For details, please visit hillcountry.com/ringer. Seating is limited.

Next episode: Saturday, October 22, immediately following Oliveira vs. Makhachev. For the best experience, download the Spotify Live app so you can participate in the chat and call in to the show. Or, simply follow The Ringer MMA Show exclusively on Spotify and listen via the main app.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify

