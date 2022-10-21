James Corden’s Balthazar Ban, Olivia Wilde’s Salad Dressing, and Tasting Halloween Candy



This week, Juliet and Jacoby share their thoughts on the dessert cookbook writers who found love, wonder why protestors keep throwing food at art, and react to the man who burned down a restaurant following a bad experience. For this week’s Taste Test, Juliet tries three candies new to her and they close the show with their Personal Food News and play the first ever Listener Food News voicemail.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair

Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

